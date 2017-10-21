5A-WEST

GREENBRIER 48, CLARKSVILLE 27

GREENBRIER -- Quarterback Andrew Johnson threw for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Greenbrier (5-3, 4-1 5A-West) over Clarksville (1-7, 0-5).

Johnson completed 16 of his 19 pass attempts.

Reese Hammontree caught 4 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. Spencer Sutterfield led Greenbrier's rushing attack with 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Sports on 10/21/2017