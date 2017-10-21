5A-WEST
GREENBRIER 48, CLARKSVILLE 27
GREENBRIER -- Quarterback Andrew Johnson threw for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Greenbrier (5-3, 4-1 5A-West) over Clarksville (1-7, 0-5).
Johnson completed 16 of his 19 pass attempts.
Reese Hammontree caught 4 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. Spencer Sutterfield led Greenbrier's rushing attack with 176 yards and two touchdowns.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]
Sports on 10/21/2017
Print Headline: GREENBRIER 48, CLARKSVILLE 27
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: GREENBRIER 48, CLARKSVILLE 27
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.