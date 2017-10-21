Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, October 21, 2017, 2:46 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 49, DE QUEEN 14

This article was published today at 2:34 a.m.

5A-SOUTH

DE QUEEN -- Senior Dupree Swanson rushed for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 carries for Hot Springs Lakeside (5-3, 5-0 5A-South) in its road victory over De Queen (4-4, 3-2).

Senior Michael James added 91 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries for the Rams.

Lakeside's defense also stymied De Queen, forcing four turnovers.

