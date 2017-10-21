House set on fire in spat, sheriff's office says; Arkansas man held

A man accused of setting another man's house on fire during a dispute in Hensley was arrested Thursday, the Pulaski County sheriff's office reported.

Deputies were called about 4:30 p.m. to a residence at 27210 Oak Road. Larry Edwards Akins, 55, had threatened to kill Bobby Lee Stigall, 57, with a pipe and set Stigall's one-story house on fire, according to an arrest report.

Firefighters reportedly found a sawed-off shotgun and several items of drug paraphernalia in the home, which led investigators to obtain a search warrant.

Deputies then found three marijuana plants and a smoking pipe, according to the report.

The sheriff's office said the illegal items found in the house belonged to Akins. He was charged with criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault, second-degree terroristic threatening, manufacturing marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

It was unclear what led to the dispute between Akins and Stigall.

Akins was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday.

