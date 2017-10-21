Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, October 21, 2017, 6:28 a.m.

How the top 25 fared

This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.

RK. TEAM (REC.);RESULT;NEXT

No. 1 Alabama (7-0);did not play;vs. Tennessee, today

No. 2 Penn State (6-0);did not play;vs. (19) Michigan, today

No. 3 Georgia (7-0);did not play;vs. Florida, Oct. 28

No. 4 TCU (6-0);did not play;vs. Kansas, today

No. 5 Wisconsin (6-0);did not play;vs. Maryland, today

No. 6 Ohio State (6-1);did not play;vs. (2) Penn State, Oct. 28

No. 7 Clemson (6-1);did not play;vs. Georgia Tech, Oct. 28

No. 8 Miami (5-0);did not play;vs. Syracuse, today

No. 9 Oklahoma (5-1);did not play;at Kansas State, today

No. 10 Oklahoma State (5-1);did not play;at Texas, today

No. 11 Southern Cal (6-1);did not play;at (13) Notre Dame, today

No. 12 Washington (6-1);did not play;vs. UCLA, today, Oct. 28

No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1);did not play;vs. (11) Southern Cal, today

No. 14 Virginia Tech (5-1);did not play;vs. North Carolina, today

No. 15 Washington State (6-1);did not play;vs. Colorado, today

No. 16 NC State (6-1);did not play;at (13) Notre Dame, Oct. 28

No. 16 South Florida (6-0);did not play;at Tulane, today

No. 18 Michigan State (5-1);did not play;vs. Indiana, today

No. 19 Michigan (5-1);did not play;at (2) Penn State, today

No. 20 Cent. Florida (5-0);did not play;at Navy, today

No. 21 Auburn (5-1);did not play;at Arkansas, today

No. 22 Stanford (5-2);did not play;at Oregon State, Oct. 26

No. 23 West Virginia (4-2);did not play;at Baylor, today

No. 24 LSU (5-2);did not play;at Mississippi, today

No. 25 Memphis (6-1);beat Houston 42-38, Thur.;vs. Tulane, Oct. 27

Sports on 10/21/2017

