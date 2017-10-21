6A-WEST

LAKE HAMILTON 40, SHERIDAN 13

SHERIDAN -- Jacob Nichols rushed for 5 touchdowns and 236 yards on 23 carries to lead Lake Hamilton (4-4, 2-3 6A West) over Sheridan (0-8, 0-5).

Nichols scored on touchdown runs of 17, 44 and 8 yards to put the Wolves up 20-0 at halftime. He added two more scores in the third quarter with short runs. Jackson Johnson had the game's final score on a 75-yard touchdown sprint early in the fourth.

