Stabbings at Polish mall end in 1 death

WARSAW, Poland -- A man stabbed people Friday at a shopping mall in southeastern Poland, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said, ruling out terror or political motives for the attack.

The attacker stabbed people at the VIVO! mall Friday afternoon in the town of Stalowa Wola. A 27-year-old Polish man was detained by shoppers and handed over to police as a suspect when they arrived, Anna Klee, the regional police spokesman in Rzeszow, told the PAP news agency.

Eight people were taken to hospitals in Stalowa Wola, Tarnobrzeg and Sandomierz, most with serious wounds, including a 50-year-old woman who died, regional police chief Krzysztof Pobuta told reporters. One other person had lighter injuries and another was being treated for shock.

"There's no terrorist or ideological context for the attack; it's rather his poor psychological condition," Pobuta said.

Regional governor Ewa Leniart said four of the injured had undergone surgery and two of them were in critical condition. She said five women and four men between 50 and 18 had been stabbed.

Uganda expels N. Korea military experts

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Uganda has expelled North Korean military experts and representatives of North Korean companies, including its top arms dealer, as African nations face growing pressure to comply with U.N. sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

Any North Koreans still in the East African nation are diplomats or private individuals, said Okello Oryem, a deputy minister of foreign affairs.

"We are in full compliance," Oryem said, adding that Uganda maintains normal diplomatic ties with North Korea.

Uganda specifically demanded the exit of individuals representing the Korea Mining Development Trading Corp. It is North Korea's primary arms dealer and is under U.N. and U.S. sanctions.

The expulsion marks a policy shift for Uganda's government, which previously had warm relations with Pyongyang.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, has praised Pyongyang as an exemplar of the fight against what he described as Western imperialism.

Russian navy ships arrive in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- Three Russian navy ships arrived in the Philippines on Friday and two others were on their way to deliver donated military equipment in the country's third naval visit under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has vowed to diversify the country's ties away from the United States.

Three Russian anti-submarine ships docked in Manila in time for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's coming visit to the country, said Rear Adm. Mikhailov, the task force commander.

Two other vessels will arrive today at the port of Subic Bay northwest of Manila to unload donated military equipment, the Philippine navy said in a statement.

Shoigu will join next week's meeting of 10 Southeast Asian defense ministers with counterparts from other countries including the U.S., Russia and China.

The navy said the donated equipment would be handed over to Duterte, who earlier said Russia would provide 5,000 assault-style rifles.

Rohingya kids stay in 'hell,' UNICEF says

GENEVA -- The children who make up most of the nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Burma are seeing a "hell on earth" in overcrowded, muddy and squalid refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh, according to the U.N. children's agency.

UNICEF issued a report that documents the plight of children who account for 58 percent of the refugees who have poured into Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, over the past eight weeks. Simon Ingram, the report's author, said about one in five children in the area are "acutely malnourished."

The report comes ahead of a donor conference Monday in Geneva to drum up funding for the Rohingya.

The refugees need clean water, food, sanitation, shelter and vaccines to help head off a possible outbreak of cholera -- a potentially deadly water-borne disease.

Ingram also warned of threats posed by human traffickers and others who might exploit children in the refugee areas.

