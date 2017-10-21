Bail set at $1M for suspect in Arkansas gun death

PARAGOULD -- A Missourian accused of fatally shooting a man at a Marmaduke convenience store in August during an altercation has been charged with first-degree murder, 2nd Judicial Circuit Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said Friday.

Adam Casey Brown, 37, of Hornersville, Mo., is charged with killing Jeremy Green, 38, of Marmaduke outside of the Valero convenience store on U.S. 49 in Marmaduke on Aug. 4.

A probable cause affidavit, which was filed Friday in Greene County Circuit Court in Paragould, indicated that Brown met Green at the gas station.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video taken from the store showed Brown pulling a pistol from a holster, pointing it at Green and firing. Witnesses told police they saw the two men argue.

Green was taken to a Paragould hospital where he died.

Brown is being held in the Greene County jail in Paragould after Greene County Circuit Judge Dan Stidham set bail at $1 million. Brown's next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Ellington said.

