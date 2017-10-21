6A-EAST

MOUNTAIN HOME 49, LITTLE ROCK HALL 6

Junior Williams scored at least three touchdowns as Mountain Home (1-7, 1-4 6A-East) downed Little Rock Hall (1-7, 0-5).

Jaylen Sims kept it from being a shutout for the Warriors as he scored a fourth-quarter touchdown.

