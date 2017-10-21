6A-EAST
MOUNTAIN HOME 49, LITTLE ROCK HALL 6
Junior Williams scored at least three touchdowns as Mountain Home (1-7, 1-4 6A-East) downed Little Rock Hall (1-7, 0-5).
Jaylen Sims kept it from being a shutout for the Warriors as he scored a fourth-quarter touchdown.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]
Sports on 10/21/2017
Print Headline: MOUNTAIN HOME 49, LITTLE ROCK HALL 6
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: MOUNTAIN HOME 49, LITTLE ROCK HALL 6
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.