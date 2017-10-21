Offense waits its turn as Warriors win

Two of the state's highest-scoring teams were silenced for nearly three quarters Friday night at Quigley Stadium, but they finished were a flourish.

Little Rock Christian emerged with a 22-19 victory over the Little Rock McClellan, but only after the lead changed hands four times in the fourth quarter.

"This game is good for the kids," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "For us old guys, it kind of puts the blood pressure up, but kids need adversity. Winning or losing is not as important as playing through the adversity. Both McClellan and Little Rock Christian had to persevere, and that builds character."

Little Rock Christian's Warriors came into the game averaging 47.3 points a game; McClellan's Lions were scoring 51.0 points.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]

"Hats off to both teams, especially defensively," McClellan Coach Maurice Moody said. "We just have to get better, but I think we'll be OK."

Little Rock Christian (7-1, 4-1 5A-Central) trailed 6-0 at halftime, but got rolling after forcing McClellan (6-2, 4-1) to punt at the outset of the second half.

Little Rock Christian, known for its passing game, turned to the ground.

Runs of 9, 9, 12, and 7 yards by senior back Ladarius Burnes and a 9-yard run by sophomore Kendel Givens gave way to Jackson Bowersock's 20-yard touchdown pass that, with senior Trey Harris' extra-point, gave Christian a 7-6 lead with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

Bowersock completed the game with 199 yards passing. Burnes rushed for 96.

"They have the best defense I've ever played against," Bowersock said of the Lions.

Tommy Crumpton III's 60-yard return of an interception set up Bennie Kemp's 10-yard keeper that gave McClellan a 12-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Christian was back in front, 15-12, after Burnes' 5-yard run and a two-point pass from Bowersock to sophomore Chris Hightower with 5:47 left.

McClellan retook the lead at 19-15 on Kemp's 45-yard keeper at 4:36.

Christian scored on a 12-yard pass from Bowersock to Harris with 1:37 left, and at last stopped McClellan when senior cornerback Davis Lee intercepted a pass from Kemp to Crumpton with 11 seconds to play.

"Lee played solid technique all night long," Moody said. "Their whole defense played lights out. I can't take nothing from them."

Little Rock Christian's big-play offense played without one until there were seven minutes left in the second quarter.

Neither team had scored when Bowersock's 32-yard pass to sophomore receiver Coulter McQuistion put Christian at the McClellan 22.

On first down, Bowersock bobbled the snap and was tackled for a 4-yard loss by junior defensive lineman Dontorius Hickey.

Bowersock was then sacked by sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Atkins and senior lineman Desmond Tidwell for combined losses of 13 yards. Bowersock quick-kicked into the end zone from the 39.

Early on, McClellan relied on the running of junior Andre Campbell and Crumpton, but it was Kemp's turn to run.

Kemp kept for 16 yards, then 16 more, and then 14 to put McClellan at the Christian 33. Four plays later, on fourth and 1 from the 24, he handed to Crumpton, who burst through the middle to first and goal at the 8.

Kemp kept from the 4 to give McClellan the lead with 1:54 left before halftime.

He bobbled the snap in the Shotgun formation and failed to convert his two-point attempt, but McClellan's defense stopped Christian at its 29 on the final drive of the half and McClellan had a 6-0 halftime lead.

Kemp rushed for 173 yards and passed for 78.

"Our defense played great, but on offense, we made a lot of mistakes that we have to clean up in practice," Kemp said.

Sports on 10/21/2017