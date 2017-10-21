6A-EAST

PINE BLUFF 41, MARION 12

MARION -- Junior Rod Stinson Jr. returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown as Pine Bluff (7-1, 5-0 6A-East) easily defeated Marion (3-5, 2-3).

Senior Martavis Thompson also had an interception return for a touchdown, this one for 50 yards.

Pine Bluff led 35-6 at the half.

