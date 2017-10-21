6A-EAST

SEARCY 49, JONESBORO 21

SEARCY -- Gabe Chapman scored three touchdowns and Mason Schucker added a passing and rushing score as Searcy (6-2, 3-2 6A-East) dominated Jonesboro (4-4, 2-3).

Searcy took a 49-7 lead before quarterback A.J. Aycock threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Jonesboro.

Tim Williams broke through for a 90-yard touchdown after Searcy held Jonesboro from making a first down on the Hurricane's first possession.

Schucker threw his 30th touchdown pass of the season, hitting Alonzo Tripp for 33 yards. He added a 13-yard run for another score.

Tajh Franklin intercepted an Aycock pass and ran it back for an 85-yard score in the fourth quarter.

