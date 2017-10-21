7A-WEST
SPRINGDALE 42, VAN BUREN 7
SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak on homecoming against Van Buren (0-8, 0-5 7A-West).
Senior quarterback Layne Hutchins was dialed in, finishing with season highs in passing yards (332) and touchdown passes (4) for Springdale (5-3, 2-3). Hutchins completed all eight of his second-half attempts, and three of his final four completions went for scores, helping Springdale earn a mercy-rule victory.
Receivers Alex Thompson and Kamond Robinson starred out wide in the win. Receiver Kamond Robinson put the Bulldogs ahead 21-7 at halftime on a 7-yard touchdown catch with three seconds left in the first half. He then put the game to bed in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard score, totaling 5 catches for 105 yards.
Receiver Alex Thompson had himself a night, too, hauling in 6 passes for 121 yards and a 10-yard score in the third quarter. The senior also found Robinson all alone on a two-point conversion pass just before halftime.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]
Sports on 10/21/2017
Print Headline: SPRINGDALE 42, VAN BUREN 7
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: SPRINGDALE 42, VAN BUREN 7
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.