7A-WEST

SPRINGDALE 42, VAN BUREN 7

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak on homecoming against Van Buren (0-8, 0-5 7A-West).

Senior quarterback Layne Hutchins was dialed in, finishing with season highs in passing yards (332) and touchdown passes (4) for Springdale (5-3, 2-3). Hutchins completed all eight of his second-half attempts, and three of his final four completions went for scores, helping Springdale earn a mercy-rule victory.

Receivers Alex Thompson and Kamond Robinson starred out wide in the win. Receiver Kamond Robinson put the Bulldogs ahead 21-7 at halftime on a 7-yard touchdown catch with three seconds left in the first half. He then put the game to bed in the fourth quarter on a 62-yard score, totaling 5 catches for 105 yards.

Receiver Alex Thompson had himself a night, too, hauling in 6 passes for 121 yards and a 10-yard score in the third quarter. The senior also found Robinson all alone on a two-point conversion pass just before halftime.

Sports on 10/21/2017