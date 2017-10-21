5A-CENTRAL

SYLVAN HILLS 48, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 13

Ty Compton and Deon Youngblood each rushed for two touchdowns as Sylvan Hills (4-4, 2-3 5A-Central) ran past Little Rock Fair (0-8, 0-5).

Chris Thomas had a 5-yard touchdown for the the Bears who got a 23-yard fumble return for a score by Deviontae Muldrow and a Darius Waddell 106-yard interception return for another.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Live updates and scores from tonight’s games]

Sports on 10/21/2017