Today’s CSFL game

TEXAS WESLEYAN AT LYON
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville
INTERNET lyonscots.com
RECORDS Texas Wesleyan 0-7, 0-4 Central States Football League; Lyon 2-5, 0-4 COACHES Kyle Phelps (5-13 in second season at Lyon and overall); Joe Prud’homme (0-7 in first season at Texas Wesleyan and overall)
SERIES First game between teams
COMMENTS The game features the only two winless conference teams in the Central States Football League. … The Rams have been outscored 241-70 in their seven games, while the Scots have been outscored 232-197. … Texas Wesleyan restarted its football program this season after a 76-year hiatus. … Lyon returns to action after its lone bye week and two weeks after it was defeated 56-17 by Arizona Christian in Phoenix. The Scots led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter on a 41-yard field goal by Inagio Gomez and trailed 14-10 late in the second quarter before Arizona Christian ran off 42 points in a row.
