Today’s GAC games

SE OKLAHOMA STATE AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1 in Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS SE Oklahoma State 6-1 in Great American Conference; Southern Arkansas 5-2 in GAC

COACHES Bo Atterberry (26-15 in fourth season at SE Oklahoma State, 67-43 in 10 seasons overall); Bill Keopple (48-43 in eight seasons at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES SAU leads 21-17-3

LAST MEETING SAU won 38-24 last season

COMMENTS Southern Arkansas is looking for its 10th consecutive homecoming victory. … SAU junior quarterback Barett Renner is one passing touchdown away from the school record of 82, held by Tyler Sykora (2009-2013) … SE Oklahoma State dropped from No. 19 to No. 25 in the NCAA Division II AFCA coaches poll after its 21-20 loss to Henderson State last week. … The Savage Storm will still meet SAU with its best record since the GAC was formed in 2011. … SE Oklahoma State was held to a season-low 113 rushing yards last week, but is still averaging 189 yards per game (sixth in the GAC). … Freshman running back Rashod Polk is fourth in the conference with 545 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7 in Monticello INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS Southern Nazarene 3-4 in Great American Conference; Arkansas-Monticello 4-3 in GAC

COACHES Andy Lambert (5-13 in two seasons at Southern Nazarene, 107-108 in 21 seasons overall); Hud Jackson (23-49 in sixth season at UAM and overall) SERIES Arkansas-Monticello leads 3-1 LAST MEETING Southern Nazarene won 31-17 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas-Monticello junior quarterback Cole Sears and sophomore defensive back Christian Jefferson were name last week’s Great American Conference offensive and defensive players of the week. … Southern Nazarene’s 31-17 victory over UAM last season ended a 1-35 stretch, which included a 33-32 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in 2015. This time, Southern Nazarene faces UAM with its best record since joining the GAC in 2012. … UAM’s top scoring offense in the conference (40.3 points per game) ranks 14th in NCAA Division II, and its top total offense in the conference (480.7 yards per game) ranks 15th in D-II. … Southern Nazarene gave up a fumble and an interception in each of its previous two losses. The Storm’s turnover margin (-3) is tied for eighth in the GAC.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Buerkle Field at Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3 in Russellville INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech 5-2 in Great American Conference; NW Oklahoma State 3-4 in GAC

COACHES Raymond Monica (28-24 in five seasons at Tech, 73-58 in 12 seasons overall); Matt Walter (10-19 in three seasons at NW Oklahoma State and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 10-4

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech won 41-35 last season

COMMENTS Arkansas Tech has the second-ranked scoring offense (39.7 points per game) and scoring defense (21 points allowed per game) in the Great American Conference. NW Oklahoma State ranks seventh in scoring offense (28.9) and ninth in scoring defense (34). … Tech senior running back Braden Stringer rushed for a season-high 111 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s 38-21 victory over SW Oklahoma State. Stringer will now face NW Oklahoma State’s 10th-ranked rushing defense

(228.6 rush yards allowed per game). … NW Oklahoma State is coming off its first shutout loss since 2013, when the Rangers lost 70-0 at Pittsburgh State. The team followed that loss with a 62-17 victory at Southern Nazarene. … NW Oklahoma State sophomore linebacker Maurice Wright leads the GAC in total tackles (13.8 per game), which is second overall in NCAA Division II, just behind Malone’s Ryan Weber (15).

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia RADIO KHTE-FM, 96.5 in Little Rock; KUOA-AM, 1290 and FM, 97.7 in Siloam Springs; KAMD-FM, 97.1 in Camden; KZNG-AM, 1340 and FM, 105.5 in Hot Springs; KNAS-FM, 105.5 in Nashville; KQOR-FM, 105.3 in Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 0-7 in Great American Conference; Ouachita Baptist 5-2 in GAC

COACHES Chris Jensen (16-35 in fifth season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Todd Knight (96-93 in 19th season at Ouachita Baptist, 124-125-2 in 25th season overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 4-2-1

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 51-28 last season

COMMENTS Ouachita Baptist will clinch its 10th consecutive winning season with a victory over Oklahoma Baptist, which has not beaten Ouachita since joining the Great American Conference in 2015. … OBU senior quarterback Austin War-ford leads the GAC in passing efficiency (154.0), which ranks 22nd in NCAA Division II. He is 245 yards away from matching his career record in passing yards (1,604, last season). … Oklahoma Baptist is on a 14-game losing streak and has only beaten two Arkansas teams (Arkansas-Monticello, Arkansas Tech) since joining the GAC. … Oklahoma Baptist freshman quarterback Preston Haire set school records with 32 completed passes against Henderson State and four touchdown passes against Southern Arkansas, and both opponents have higher ranked pass defenses than Ouachita (sixth in the GAC, 200.7 yards allowed per game).

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Ruggles Field at Carpenter-Hay-good Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9 in Arkadelphia INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS East Central 1-6 in Great American Conference; Henderson State 4-3 in GAC

COACHES Tim McCarty (47-62 in 11 seasons at East Central, 67-28 in 15 seasons overall); Scott Maxfield (92-46 in 13th season at Henderson State, 121-58 in 16 seasons overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 16-11-1 LAST MEETING Henderson State won 34-7 last season

COMMENTS Henderson State will play its 1,00th game in program history, which began with a 26-0 victory over Hendrix in 1905 under Coach J.B. Webster. Henderson finished that season 2-1 with a 16-0 victory over Hot Springs and a 15-6 loss to the Arkansas Military Academy. All-time, the Reddies are 501-447-42. … The Reddies beat previously undefeated SE Oklahoma State 21-20 last week as wide receiver Austin Bennett caught 8 passes for 127 yards and his first touchdown reception of the year. The senior leads the team with 332 receiving yards. … East Central has lost six consecutive games since opening the season with a 55-34 victory over winless Oklahoma Baptist. … East Central freshman running back Ontario Douglas had 280 all-purpose yards, 206 rushing and 74 receiving, and all 4 of the Tigers’ offensive touchdowns in their 35-28 loss to Southern Arkansas last week.

SW OKLAHOMA STATE AT HARDING

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3 in Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding 4-3 in Great American Conference; SW Oklahoma State 2-5 in GAC

COACHES Paul Simmons (4-3 in first season at Harding and overall); Dan Cocannouer (36-58 in ninth season at SW Oklahoma State and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 7-5

LAST MEETING Harding won 42-27 last season

COMMENTS This season is the first time Harding followed a three-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak. … Harding senior running back Zach Shelley averages 9.0 yards per carry in his career, which is the highest among active players at any level in the NCAA (min. 2,000 yards). … SW Oklahoma State Coach Dan Cocannouer, a 1978 SW Oklahoma State graduate, has announced his retirement effective at the end of the season. … SW Oklahoma State junior running back Karltrell Henderson rushed for a season-best 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-21 loss to Arkansas Tech last week. Henderson is part of the Bulldogs’ sixth-ranked rushing offense (189 yards per game) in the Great American Conference.