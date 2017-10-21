Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, October 21, 2017, 2:52 a.m.

VALLEY VIEW 63, GREENE COUNTY TECH 34

This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.

5A-EAST

PARAGOULD -- Valley View (6-2, 4-1 5A-East) recovered five Greene County Tech onside-kick attempts, giving the Blazers decent field position for much of the game as they defeated Greene County Tech (2-6, 0-5).

Valley View quarterback Joe Waleszonia scored six rushing touchdowns and threw for another score. Lehman McNabb scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards and caught Waleszonia's 29-yard touchdown pass.

The Eagles scored its first touchdown when Kobe Brown ran in from 57 yards.

Garrett Stovall tossed scoring passes of 16, 21, 24 and 50 yards for Greene County Tech.

Sports on 10/21/2017

