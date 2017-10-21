Verlander, Astros force Game 7

HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander stayed undefeated with the Houston Astros when they couldn't afford anything else.

The ace right-hander pitched seven shutout innings and Jose Altuve hit a home run and drove in three runs during a 7-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night that extended the American League Championship Series to a decisive Game 7.

Acquired in an Aug. 31 trade, Verlander has won all nine of his outings for the Astros. And with his new club facing playoff elimination in Game 6 against the Yankees, he delivered again.

Game 7 is tonight in Houston, with the winner advancing to the World Series against the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

CC Sabathia is scheduled to start for New York against Charlie Morton in a rematch of Game 3, won 8-1 by the Yankees. The home team has won every game in the series.

"It's going to be a crazy night," Altuve said. "I know both teams are going to go out there and leave everything they have."

After striking out 13 for a complete-game victory in Game 2, Verlander threw another gem. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner scattered 5 hits and struck out 8 to improve to 9-0 with 67 strikeouts since agreeing to a trade from Detroit that was completed only seconds before the midnight deadline for postseason eligibility.

"I literally love Justin Verlander," Altuve said. "The way he goes out there makes me feel like I have to out there and play the same way he's doing it."

George Springer helped Verlander out of a jam in the seventh, leaping to make a catch at the center-field wall that robbed Todd Frazier of extra bases with two on and the Astros leading 3-0.

"I thought homer," Verlander said. "That was obviously one of the big turning moments in the game."

Brian McCann's RBI ground-rule double in the fifth ended an 0-for-20 slump before Altuve snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a two-run single later in the inning. Altuve hit his fourth home run of the postseason when he connected against David Robertson with no outs in the eighth.

"I love the way we played today," Altuve said.

Houston improved to 5-0 at home this postseason after dropping three in a row in New York as the Astros chase their second trip to the World Series. Today will be just their second Game 7 in franchise history after losing the final game of the 2004 NLCS at St. Louis 5-2.

"I think you have to keep tonight's game in perspective," Manager Joe Girardi said. "We still have a shot to do what we want to try to do tomorrow. And put tonight behind you, move on, and let's be ready to go tomorrow."

Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge cut the lead to 3-1 with a home run off Brad Peacock in the eighth. But that came after Judge struck out in two of his first three at-bats to give him 26 this postseason, tying him with Alfonso Soriano for the most strikeouts in one postseason in major league history.

Peacock settled down after the home run by Judge, retiring the next two batters, capped by a strikeout of Gary Sanchez to end the inning. Ken Giles finished it off with a scoreless ninth.

Houston led the majors in scoring during the regular season, but had struggled in this series, managing just nine runs combined in the first five games. Alex Bregman belted a two-run double in the eighth inning to make it 6-1, giving the Astros more runs than they'd managed in their last three games combined.

Verlander walked Greg Bird to start the seventh before plunking Starlin Castro on a pitch that Yankees Manager Joe Girardi asked to be reviewed. Aaron Hicks fought through a 10-pitch at-bat before striking out. Springer's catch came next, and Frazier waved his hand in disgust as a jubilant Verlander pumped both arms skyward.

"He hit the ball well and I knew I had to go get it," Springer said. "I was just able to get to the spot. That's a situation there where you can't drift. You just have to go get it. I was able to get back to it and haul it in."

Sports on 10/21/2017