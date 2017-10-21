Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, October 21, 2017, 9:55 a.m.

Woman arrested in central Arkansas parking lot assault

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

lori-ann-jones-48-of-jacksonville

Lori Ann Jones, 48, of Jacksonville

A central Arkansas resident told police that a neighbor tried to stab him with a knife Thursday night at the apartment complex where they both live.

Lori Ann Jones, 48, of Jacksonville was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the case, records show.

An officer with the Jacksonville Police Department went about 8:15 p.m. to Park Place Apartments, 700 Poplar St., where a man said he had been in the parking lot helping someone get into his vehicle when Jones walked up and began yelling and cursing at him, according to a police report.

Jones then pulled a black knife out of her purse and attempted to stab the man, the report said.

The man's wife told authorities that she heard Jones threatening to kill her husband, officers noted.

Jones remained at the Pulaski County jail Friday night, according to an online inmate roster.

Print Headline: Police beat

