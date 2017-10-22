Home / Latest News /
After overnight storms, power outages reported across central Arkansas
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
After Saturday night’s storms, Entergy reported power outages across central Arkansas.
An online map showed outages concentrated in Pope County and Garland County at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
More than 3,200 customers were without power in the area surrounding Hot Springs, and just over 2,900 customers were in the dark near Russellville.
Entergy estimates that all power will be restored by 6 p.m. Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: After overnight storms, power outages reported across central Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.