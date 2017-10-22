After overnight storms, power outages reported across central Arkansas

After Saturday night’s storms, Entergy reported power outages across central Arkansas.

An online map showed outages concentrated in Pope County and Garland County at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

More than 3,200 customers were without power in the area surrounding Hot Springs, and just over 2,900 customers were in the dark near Russellville.

Entergy estimates that all power will be restored by 6 p.m. Sunday.