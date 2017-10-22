Bielema says Chase Hayden likely out for a while
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
Arkansas running back Chase Hayden didn't play after halftime of Arkansas' 52-20 loss to Auburn after suffering a lower-leg injury that likely will sideline him "a significant amount of time," Coach Bret Bielema said.
The freshman suffered the injury in the second quarter. Bielema declined to comment further on Hayden's injury, but he indicated Hayden will undergo testing.
Hayden had Arkansas' two most productive plays of the first half, breaking free for a 40-yard gain and zipping for 23 yards after reeling in a screen pass.
The 5-10, 191-pounder has run for a team-high 326 yards on 5.3 yards per carry, the best average among Arkansas' top three backs.
-- Jimmy Carter
Sports on 10/22/2017
Print Headline: Bielema says Hayden likely out for a while
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Bielema says Chase Hayden likely out for a while
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.