COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Oct. 22

Friends of the Library Annual Meeting

MORRILTON — The Friends of the Library’s annual meeting will be at 2 p.m. at the Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St. Judge Charles Eddy will be he guest speaker; he will discuss his new memoir, Dreams Realized: Hunting Wild Sheep. Light refreshments will be provided. Members will have an opportunity to renew their memberships, and others are encouraged to join the organization at the meeting. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204.

Oct. 23

Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society Meeting

CONWAY — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in Room 010 of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Life Sciences at Hendrix College, in the basement’s north hall of the building. Call (501) 977-3899 for directions. Stephanie Nefas will present a program on least terns that includes a PowerPoint presentation of Interior Least Terns Breeding on River Sandbar Habitat and videos of interior least terns. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.

Oct. 23 and 24

Clybourne Park Auditions

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association and The Lantern Theatre will hold auditions for Clybourne Park, by Bruce Norris, at 7:30 p.m. both days at The Lantern, 1021 Van Ronkle St. The play will be directed by Zachery Ingersoll and presented Dec. 1-10. Rehearsals, Monday through Thursday, will begin Nov. 1. Needed are three white men, 20 to 40; one black man, late 20s to late 30s; and two white women and one black woman, late 20s to late 30s. Auditions will be cold readings from the script — prepared monologues accepted but not required. A stage manager is also needed. For more information or to be considered for the stage-manager position, email Ingersoll at ingersollzachery@gmail.com.

Oct. 27

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live!

CONWAY — Jack Hanna will bring his Into the Wild Live! to the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. The performance will include about 15 live animals, Hanna’s humorous stories and footage from his travels. Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for children and UCA students with a valid student ID. Call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds.

Fall Festival Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — All are invited to bring children to the Fall Festival celebration from 6-8 p.m. at Seven Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center, 1040 Wedding Ford Road. This fun event with Seven Springs’ seniors will offer games, prizes, candy and food. There will be a costume contest at 7 p.m. For more information, call (501) 362-8137.

Ongoing

Intermediate Hoop Dance Class

CONWAY — An Intermediate Hoop Dance class will meet from 6-6:45 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 20, in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center at the University of Central Arkansas. The class introduces intermediate-level hula-hoop tricks and transitions. It’s a great way to exercise and have fun at the same time. To register, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Food for Fines Program

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer its Food for Fines Program through Oct. 31 so that patrons can help others while taking care of fines for overdue library materials. Patrons may donate nonperishable food items when returning overdue materials to erase the fine for that item, as well as other fines. Each food item represents $1, and up to 10 items may be used to cancel up to $10 of fines. Food may not be used to waive charges for items that are lost. Additional donations are encouraged, as well as food items from those who do not have fines. For more information, call (501) 354-5204.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, takes place every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Orange Art Exhibit

CLINTON — The North Central Arkansas Artist League’s Orange art exhibit is on display through Nov. 6 at Ozark Health Medical Center, 2500 U.S. 65 S. The nearly 50 paintings by 12 artists include watercolors, acrylics, oil paintings, pen and ink, and pointillism, all using the color orange somewhere in the art. The Outpatient Wing display downstairs can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the Cafeteria display, in the hallways upstairs near the cafeteria, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Run Like You’ve Been Stung Maumelle 5K

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will present the third annual Run Like You’ve Been Stung Maumelle 5K on Oct. 29 at Maumelle High School. Advance registration is $25 for runners, $15 for students and $25 for virtual runners. Race-day registration is $35 and will begin at noon. The race will kick off at 2 p.m. After the race, there will be a Spirited Tailgate Experience in front of the stadium, with race sponsors handing out free promotional items, food and drinks. For more information, contact chamber director Alicia Gillen at (501) 851-9700 or alicia@maumellechamber.com.

KidsFest

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will present KidsFest from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Hughes Community Center. The event is free for all area children. There will be games, prizes, candy and a hero alley. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Market Place Rummage Sale

MORRILTON — First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Chestnut St., will present a Market Place Rummage Sale on Nov. 2-4. From 4-7 p.m. Nov. 2, there will be an Early Bird Sale, with a 30 percent markup on items. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3, the sale will feature prices as marked and a bake sale. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 4, items will be sold at half price or for $5 a bag. Proceeds from the sale will fund donations to community organizations. For more information, call the church at (501) 354-4077.

Pool Tournament and Bingo

SCOTLAND — French Feed Store will sponsor a game day Nov. 4 at the Scotland Senior Center, 11759 Arkansas 95, that includes a pool tournament and bingo. Pool registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and play will begin at 10 a.m. Pool-tournament prizes will be first place, $100; second place, $60; and third place, $40. Bingo for prizes will begin at 10 a.m.

On a Winter’s Night: The Music of Trans Siberian Orchestra

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Center for Music Education will present On a Winter’s Night: The Music of Trans Siberian Orchestra at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Center for the Arts, 2209 S. Knoxville Ave. The performance will feature some of the Trans Siberian Orchestra favorites, as well as a light show. Tickets are $20, $30 and $35. For more information, call (479) 498-6600 or visit www.russellvillecenter.net.

Tree-mendous Silent Auction Fundraiser

MORRILTON — Everyone is invited to the fourth annual Tree-mendous Silent Auction Fundraiser from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 18 at 1207 E. Harding (the Old Allison Magie Ford Building). There will be decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments and nibbles. Kids are welcome to have cookies with Santa. Proceeds from the event will support men, women and children served by The Safe Place. Admission is $20 for adults ages 18 and older. For more information, call Jo Warren at (501) 354-1884 or (501) 208-1065 or Dusty Norris at (479) 264-5225, or email thesafeplace@suddenlinkmail.com.

Russellville Christmas Parade

RUSSELLVILLE — The 2017 Russellville Christmas Parade has been set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The rainout date is Dec 11. All entries must have a Christmas theme. Parade entry forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. Entry fees are $25 for a float, and $100 for a commercial entry other than a float. Entry forms are required. The deadline to enter is noon Dec. 4. For more information, call Recreation and Parks at (479) 968-1272.

