COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Oct. 22

She Kills Monsters

BEEBE — The Theater Department at Arkansas State University-Beebe will present She Kills Monsters at 2:30 p.m. in the Owen Center Auditorium, 910 N. Pecan St., on the Beebe campus. She Kills Monsters, written by Qui Nguyen, is a fantasy adventure set in 1995 that delves into geek culture via the game Dungeons and Dragons. General admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for seniors, military members and children. ASUB students and employees receive free admission with ASUB identification. The play is for mature audiences. For more information, contact Sandra Williams at (501) 882-4493 or sfwilliams@asub.edu.

Oct. 23

AARP meeting

CABOT — The Cabot chapter of AARP will meet at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper in the old Cabot library next to the Cabot Senior Center. The guest speaker will be Lara Blume McGee, founder of ALS in Wonderland. She will talk about the foundation and what it can do for those affected by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. AARP members and prospective members are welcome.

Oct. 25

Leadership Coffee

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Military/Government Relations Committee will host a Leadership Coffee at 7 a.m. at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, 200 Dupree Drive. The event will welcome the wing commanders, command chiefs and group commanders from the Little Rock Air Force Base. Coffee, juice, pastries and breakfast sandwiches will be served. There will be a $5 fee for chamber members to offset food costs. There is no charge for invited military guests. Chamber members are asked to RSVP for the event. Contact Denise Heard at the chamber at (501) 982-1511.

Oct. 27

Fall Festival Celebration

HEBER SPRINGS — All are invited to bring children to a Fall Festival celebration from 6-8 p.m. at Seven Springs Rehabilitation and Health Center, 1040 Wedding Ford Road. This fun event with Seven Springs’ seniors will offer games, prizes, candy and food. There will be a costume contest at 7 p.m. For more information, call (501) 362-8137.

Oct. 28

Spring River Associational Singing

CAVE CITY — There will be a Spring River Associational Singing at 6 p.m. at Maxville Missionary Baptist Church, 707 Arkansas 167. All are welcome to attend, especially young people. Following the singing, light refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall. This will be the final associational singing for 2017, as a result of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

Pumpkin Dash 2017

HARDY — The Pumpkin Dash 2017 will take place at Loberg Park. The event will have three races for runners, joggers, walkers and or stroller riders: a 6K at 8 a.m., a 5K at 8:50 and a 4K at 9:30. The $20 entry fee includes all three races and a T-shirt if registered by today. Register online at runsignup.com. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets for a drawing for a Yeti Hopper cooler at $1 each or six for $5 can be purchased at Centennial Bank in Highland or FNBC in Ash Flat, Highland and Hardy. Proceeds from the event will benefit Rock This House.

ONGOING

Community and Technical Education Classes

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Community and Technical Education department will offer the following classes: Microsoft Excel Level 3, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday; Microsoft PowerPoint, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2; Microsoft Access Fundamentals, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Microsoft Excel Level 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10; and Microsoft Excel Formulas, 8:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 30. The cost for each class is $69. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

ExScream Thrills Haunted Hayride

AUSTIN — The ExScream Thrills Haunted Hayride will be open from 8 p.m. until the line is gone on Friday, Saturday and Oct. 31, at 1911 W. Main St. Tickets are $10 in advance if purchased from members of the Cabot Dance Academy or $12 at the gate. Group discounts are available. Proceeds from the hayrides will benefit the Cabot Dance Academy. For more information, contact the academy at (501) 605-8900 or www.cabotdanceacademy.com/exscream-thrills.html.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer free GED classes, which will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 3-7- p.m. Mondays; at Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 2-7 p.m. Tuesdays; at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday; at Timbo Elementary School from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; and at Salem High School from 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College Adult Education at (870) 368-2051.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Vietnam War Veterans Meetings

MELBOURNE — The Izard County Veterans Service Office is sponsoring meetings for veterans of the Vietnam War era, all service branches. The group meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Thursdays of the month in the old Kustom Made Graphics building, 614 Main St., directly across from Mark’s Pharmacy. All are welcome to attend for coffee, talk, pastries and tales. Parking will be in the shopping-center parking lot.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Trick-or-Treat on the Square

SEARCY — Trick-or-Treat on the Square will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Searcy to provide a safe trick-or-treating environment for children. Local businesses, organizations and city departments will provide trick-or-treat activities, games, a haunted house and a costume contest. For more information, call the Main Street Searcy office at (501) 279-9007.

Tai Chi Classes

SEARCY — The White County Cooperative Extension Service will offer a six-week course of Beginning Tai Chi at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 31 through Dec. 14, at the old Carder Buick building at the corner of Hartsfield and Hawkins drives. The cost is $20. No special equipment is necessary, just comfortable clothing. Tai chi may be performed barefoot, in comfortable socks or in sneakers. To reserve a spot, call the Extension Service office at (501) 268-5394 or pick up an enrollment form at the office, 411 N. Spruce St. T-shirts are also available for purchase.

Ozark Woodland Owners Association Fall Meeting

BATESVILLE — The fall meeting of the Ozark Woodland Owners Association will take place Nov. 2 in the Conference Room of the Independence County Cooperative Extension Office, 1770 Meyers St. A free dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6:30. Association members, forest landowners and forestry professionals are invited to attend. Topics will include deer-herd chronic wasting disease; landowner strategies for coping with the spread of the emerald ash borer population; and a timber-market update.

Fall Fest

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, 1200 Higginson St., will host its annual Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. The event will feature costumed characters throughout the Village, square dancing, live music, clogging, pioneer craftsman demonstrations, vendors, food, live animals and pioneer games for children. There will be Native American life activities and a Civil War camp with re-enactors. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call (501) 580-6633.

Tai Chi Chih Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will offer a five-week series of continuing-education Tai Chi Chih classes from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Nov. 7. Course instructor Vicki Webb said, “Tai Chi Chih is an easy-to-learn, non-martial-arts form of movement that promotes physical strength and balance, and enhances focus, concentration and emotional wellness.” The cost for all five courses is $50 for adults and $40 for seniors ages 60 and older. For more information or to register, contact Candace Killian at Ozarka College at (870) 368-2003 or ckillian@ozarka.edu, or visit taichichih.org.

Microsoft Excel Level 1

BATESVILLE – The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Community and Technical Education department will offer Microsoft Excel Level 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in Room 222 of the the UACCB Main Campus building. The class, taught by Rhonda Williams Byrd of Nightwing Consulting, will focus on the basics of Excel. The cost is $69. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870)-612-2082.

Fine Arts and Craft Sale

SEARCY — The Creative Arts Society will sponsor a Fine Arts and Craft Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive. The family-friendly event will feature arts and crafts of all sizes and mediums; live music; and food. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet artists and view their original pieces up close.

