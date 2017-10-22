Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash on Arkansas highway

A Dierks man died early Saturday after he was ejected from a vehicle in Hempstead County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kevin Quinonez, 25, was a passenger in a 2002 GMC Envoy that was headed south on Arkansas 355 about a mile south of McNab when it left the highway around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, state police said.

The Envoy went into a ditch on the west side of the highway and then became airborne before the front passenger side hit a tree, according to the report.

Quinonez was thrown from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, state police reported.

The driver of the vehicle was not named in the report, which also did not say what caused the Envoy to leave the road.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

Metro on 10/22/2017