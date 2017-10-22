Ole Miss QB out for the season

— Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The school announced on Sunday that an MRI revealed a torn posterior cruciate ligament in Patterson's right knee. The sophomore appeared to suffer the injury during the second quarter of the Rebels' 40-24 loss to No. 24 LSU on Saturday night.

He missed the final offensive drive of the first half, leaving to go to the locker room a few minutes before halftime, but returned to play during the second half with a brace on his right knee.

Patterson is leading the Southeastern Conference with 2,259 yards passing. His likely replacement is junior Jordan Ta'amu, who played in Patterson's absence against LSU.

The Rebels (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas on Saturday.