Police: 73-year-old charged in shooting of Little Rock man

Police say a 73-year-old has been charged in the shooting of a Little Rock man.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a residence at 4224 W. 23rd St.

When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Darrell Gipson on the living room floor, clutching his abdomen.

Police said four others were in the room with him. According to the report, the victim identified one of them, Earl Sims, as the shooter.

After admitting to shooting the victim, Sims was charged with first-degree domestic battering, police said in the report.

As of Sunday afternoon, the 73-year-old was being held at Pulaski County jail with bail not yet set.

Gipson was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition was unclear on Sunday.