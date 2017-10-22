Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, October 22, 2017, 6:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: 73-year-old charged in shooting of Little Rock man

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:47 p.m.

73-year-old Earl Sims of Little Rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY JAIL

73-year-old Earl Sims of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police say a 73-year-old has been charged in the shooting of a Little Rock man.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a residence at 4224 W. 23rd St.

When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Darrell Gipson on the living room floor, clutching his abdomen.

Police said four others were in the room with him. According to the report, the victim identified one of them, Earl Sims, as the shooter.

After admitting to shooting the victim, Sims was charged with first-degree domestic battering, police said in the report.

As of Sunday afternoon, the 73-year-old was being held at Pulaski County jail with bail not yet set.

Gipson was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition was unclear on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: 73-year-old charged in shooting of Little Rock man

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online