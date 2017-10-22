Online memorial needs photos of 121 Arkansans killed in Vietnam; florist works to complete 'Wall of Faces'
By Hunter Field
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Photographs sought of soldiers killed in Vietnam
This is a list of Arkansans killed in the Vietnam War for whom the Wall of Faces has no photograph. Family members or friends with photos can send them to neverforgotten2014@gmail.com.
Arkansas County
Edward Charles
Benton County
Robert Mitchell
Otis Plants
Archie Whaler
Bradley County
Jerry Ross
Chicot County
Jaye Sharpe
Columbia County
Williard Knippers
Charles Walker
Conway County
William Brooks
Craighead County
James Rone
Britt Tell Jr.
Crittenden County
Gary Cupples
Phillip Hardin
Robert Harris
Henry Johnson
James Lathon
Houston Thomas
Clarence Varnado
Richard Wilson Jr.
Cross County
Chester McDaniel
Desha County
Jerry Everett
Willie McGaughey
Drew County
Fred Craddock Jr.
Franklin County
John Schaffer
Garland County
Joe Hibbler Jr.
James Lloyd
Greene County
Randall Harvey
Hempstead County
James Helton
Hot Spring County
Jerry Dunlap
Clifford Mize
Howard County
Vernon Brown Jr.
Independence County
Gregory Gray
Troy Waters
Jackson County
William Roar
Joe Watson
Jefferson County
John Burnley
Robert Clark
Henry Kertis Jr.
McElree Mays Jr.
Willie Morgan Jr.
Edgar Simmons
Jesse Stribling
Solomon Thompson
Willie Torrence
Johnson County
Leroy Robbins
Lawrence County
Donald Hamilton
Larry Staggs
Lee County
Terry Bates
James Brown Jr.
Ernest May
Lincoln County
Michael Bailey
Sevier Gray Jr.
Charles White
Logan County
David Schluterman
Miller County
Odell Beasley
Horace Burton
Emmit Dansby
James Green
Earnest Hendrix
Mississippi County
William Brown
Joel Crockett
Robert Grant
Monroe County
Odes Jeffers
John Myers
James Northern Jr.
Olen Upshaw
Nevada County
Coney Ellis
Jay Norman
Ouachita County
Alvin Ford
Alvin Gordon Jr.
Perry County
Micheal Richards
Phillips County
Edward Bobo
Jerry Charlton
James Getter
Clarence Robinson
Le Young Jr.
Pike County
Arlis Branscum
Pope County
Danny Baker
James Keim
Prairie County
Charles Humble
Pulaski County
Roosevelt Clark
James Colwye
Billy Cunningham
Carl Downs
John Fudge
Willie Green Jr.
John Greene
Donald Harrell
John Houston
Marvin Houston
James Hughes
Otis Jones Jr.
Leverne McKinley
Willie Pippins Sr.
Robert Pugh
Ben Sheppard Jr.
Clarence Walker
Joel Williams Jr.
Randolph County
James Crawford
St. Francis County
Andrew Mills
Claude Rogers
Plummer Williams
Saline County
Douglas Carpenter
Delmar Crockett Jr.
John Harding
Sebastian County
Ledell Johnson Jr.
Sevier County
Billy McFalls
Sharp County
James Cochran
Union County
Fred Bridges Jr.
Jimmy Golden
Jerry Palmer
Washington County
Roy Lewis
Eugene Riley
Gordon Tefteller
White County
Clark Marsh
Larry Mitchell
Kenneth Russell
Michel Sublett
Woodruff County
Flemmon Freeman
Yell County
Jerry McDonald
Terry Williams
On the 22nd panel of the western portion of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., the names of two Arkansans are etched next to each other.
Danny Baker of Atkins and Hiris Blevins of Little Rock were both killed June 17, 1969 -- Baker in Kontom province and Blevins in Quang Nam.
Their names appear on the black wall in identical, nondescript white type. Baker is on line 62; Blevins is on line 63.
Online, it's a different story.
There's a photograph of Blevins in a foxhole on the virtual "Wall of Faces," maintained by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund on its website. His sister, son and a friend have written tributes that appear below his picture.
Under Baker's name, there's only generic messages written by strangers, and in place of a photograph, a black square with the inscription: "We need your help finding this person's photo."
As of last week, Baker was one of 121 Arkansans for whom no photo appeared, but a Hawaii florist is working to change that.
Janna Hoehn of Maui is one of several volunteers going state by state searching for photos of soldiers killed during the Vietnam War.
She's in a hurry, because at some point the online photo gallery will move into a museum that will be built on the National Mall in Washington. So Hoehn is making the same plea in Arkansas that she's made in more than a dozen other states: Please send photos.
"It just breaks my heart that we have wonderful photos for some and nothing for others," Hoehn said in a phone interview.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has attained approval to build an "interactive learning facility" directly across the street from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and adjacent to the Lincoln Memorial.
Now the foundation is trying to raise the $130 million needed to construct the education center, which will be underground to avoid blocking sight lines across the National Mall. About $42.5 million has been raised, said memorial fund spokesman Heidi Zimmerman.
In addition to the photos of the more than 58,000 people listed on the Vietnam memorial wall, the center will display some of the hundreds of thousands of mementos left at the wall by family members and friends. Using voices of Vietnam veterans, fundraisers hope the center will provide a broad historical account of the war.
Organizers hope the Wall of Faces will include photos of all 595 Arkansans killed in the war. That's more likely than one might think, as volunteers have already found photos for every service member killed from 24 other states, Zimmerman said.
"We have incredible volunteers all across the country who are working on this project," Zimmerman said. "We also collect a photo or two at almost every The Wall That Heals, our mobile replica Wall, stop. To date, we've collected photos for 53,616 service members."
Hoehn helped complete 13 of those states, and she lacks only a handful of photos from Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma.
Her process is the same in each state. She contacts media outlets to try to get the names that are missing faces into the public. Then, she starts with libraries to search old obituaries for the people who still lack portraits.
Each state presents its own set of challenges, Hoehn said. In Louisiana for example, Hurricane Katrina destroyed many of the remaining photos of Louisiana natives killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Many times she has a crew of volunteers in the states. She calls them her "boots on the ground."
She's already begun receiving submissions from Arkansans. Lester King, 70, of Bradford sent Hoehn several photos of his brother, Johnny, after a friend showed him a newspaper clipping with Hoehn's contact information. Johnny King was killed on April 8, 1968.
King said his brother's death "tore up" his family, but he added that the Wall of Faces display is a "very nice" tribute.
When Hoehn first began her efforts, a fundraiser told her it was unrealistic to expect to find photos of every American service member killed in Vietnam. She took that as a challenge, and she has every intention of finding photos of all soldiers like Baker.
Hoehn asks any family members or friends with photos of fallen service members to ensure those photos have been included in the online gallery.
A searchable database can be found at: vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/.
If no photo appears or the photo is poor quality, pictures can be emailed to Hoehn at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com. She said any Arkansans who want to help her locate missing photos also can contact her.
Volunteers are always helpful, she said, especially for locating pictures of the last few casualties from each state.
"This is the most worthwhile work I've done in my life," Hoehn said.
Metro on 10/22/2017
Print Headline: Search's goal is photos of fallen; 121 of state’s not in Vietnam array
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Online memorial needs photos of 121 Arkansans killed in Vietnam; florist works to complete 'Wall of Faces'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.