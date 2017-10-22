Tom Murphy explains Top 25 ballot

— Tom Murphy explains his latest Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

1 Alabama

2 Penn State

3 Georgia

4 TCU

5 Clemson

6 Wisconsin

7 Miami, Fla.

8 Ohio State

9 Washington

10 Virginia Tech

11 Notre Dame

12 Oklahoma

13 Oklahoma State

14 Auburn

15 North Carolina State

16 South Florida

17 Michigan State

18 Central Florida

19 Washington State

20 Iowa State

21 Stanford

22 Texas A&M

23 USC

24 LSU

25 Memphis

Dropped out: Michigan, West Virginia

Not a whole lot of upsets among the top 30 or 35 teams in the nation so it's a week of only slight movement in my rankings this week. It's going to be fun to see on Tuesday who the College Football Playoff selection committee values among the glut of one-loss teams as compared to the two major polls. There's usually two or three teams the committee sees in a different light.

For instance, Oklahoma and Ohio State. The Buckeyes lost earlier -- to the Sooners -- and are No. 8 in my poll. Oklahoma lost to a rapidly improving Iowa State team a few weeks later and sit at No. 12 for me. But the Sooners won in Columbus, Ohio. It's a conundrum.

My top four remained unchanged after No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Penn State easily brushed aside Tennessee and Michigan in home games, No. 3 Georgia had its bye week and No. 4 TCU shut out Kansas.

I jumped unbeaten Wisconsin and Miami, Fla. up to Nos. 6 and 7, ahead of my top one-loss team, Ohio State. By the way, Penn State at Ohio State on Saturday for a great sorting out game in week 9.

Washington is No. 9 again the week after a home loss to Arizona State, which looks like it's getting better by the week.

Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State complete a pack of six one-loss teams in a row, broken by my top two-loss team, No. 14 Auburn. It looked like Gus Malzahn had his stinger out to win big in his home state on Saturday.

I heard this one on the broadcast and it was a bit of a shocker: Oklahoma State is the only team to win four consecutive games at Texas in the last 100 years or so. Now it's five in a row after the Cowboys overcame a number of key errors to beat the Longhorns in overtime.

Another quality game this weekend: No. 15 North Carolina State at No. 11 Notre Dame. Say what you will about the Fighting Irish, their schedule is always dotted with good games.

Unbeaten South Florida remained my highest-ranked Group of 5 team, though I gave serious consideration to move Central Florida ahead of the Bulls.

How about Iowa State? Two weeks after shocking Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., the Cyclones whipped Texas Tech 31-13 on the road to leap into my poll at No. 20. They've got a showcase game at home on Saturday vs. No. 4 TCU.

Iowa State and No. 24 LSU are my newcomers this week, while Michigan and West Virginia fell out.