73-year-old Little Rock man arrested in shooting

Police say a 73-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a Little Rock man.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a residence at 4224 W. 23rd St.

When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Darrell Gipson on the living room floor, clutching his abdomen.

Police said four others were in the room with him. According to the report, the victim identified one of them, Earl Sims of Little Rock, as the shooter.

Sims was charged with first-degree domestic battery, police said in the report.

As of Sunday afternoon, Sims was being held at Pulaski County jail. Bail had not been set.

Gipson was taken to a hospital.

Metro on 10/23/2017