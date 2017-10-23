Home / Latest News /
$75,000 worth of dresses reported stolen from Little Rock designer's office
An estimated $75,000 worth of dresses was stolen from a Little Rock-based fashion designer over the weekend, police said.
One of the business's owners told officers the Tony Bowls Designs corporate office at 1523 S. Bowman Road was secured about 3 p.m. Friday, according to a police report. About 10 a.m. Saturday, the owner said, a postal workers notified him that the office's front door was broken and several dresses were missing, the report stated.
The value of the dresses was listed in the report as $75,000.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
