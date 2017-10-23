Home / Latest News /
AP ranks top 10 Arkansas high school football teams
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK— The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
- Bryant (5) 8-0 86 1
- North Little Rock (3) 8-0 81 2
- Bentonville West 8-0 66 3
- Greenwood 8-0 64 4
- Pulaski Academy (1) 8-0 55 5
- West Memphis 8-0 34 6; (tie) Bentonville 6-2 34 7
- Conway 6-2 29 8
- El Dorado 7-1 23 10
- Pine Bluff 7-1 22 9
Others receiving votes: LR Parkview 1.
Class 6A
- Greenwood (9) 8-0 45 1
- West Memphis 8-0 32 2
- Pine Bluff 7-1 25 3
- El Dorado 7-1 24 4
- Searcy 6-2 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 4.
Class 5A
- Pulaski Academy (9) 8-0 45 51
- LR Christian 7-1 30 2
- Nettleton 8-0 28 3
- Wynne 7-1 17 5
- LR McClellan 6-2 8 4
Others receiving votes: LR Parkview 2, Batesville 2, Greenbrier 1, Valley View 1, Watson Chapel 1.
Class 4A
- Pulaski Robinson (6) 8-0 40 1
- Pea Ridge (3) 8-0 37 2
- Warren 7-1 21 3
- Prairie Grove 7-1 18 4
- Arkadelphia 7-1 17 T5
Others receiving votes: Booneville 1, Southside Batesville 1.
Class 3A
- Junction City (8) 8-0 44 1
- Charleston (1) 8-0 30 2
- Mayflower 8-0 25 3
- Clinton 8-0 15 4
- Glen Rose 7-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: Prescott 6, Osceola 1.
Class 2A
- Mount Ida (9) 8-0 45 1
- Earle 7-1 31 3
- Danville 7-1 22 4
- Conway Christian 7-1 15 5
- Rison 7-1 10 2
Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 7, Foreman 4, Mountain Pine 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: AP ranks top 10 Arkansas high school football teams
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.