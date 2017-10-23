AP ranks top 10 Arkansas high school football teams

LITTLE ROCK— The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Bryant (5) 8-0 86 1 North Little Rock (3) 8-0 81 2 Bentonville West 8-0 66 3 Greenwood 8-0 64 4 Pulaski Academy (1) 8-0 55 5 West Memphis 8-0 34 6; (tie) Bentonville 6-2 34 7 Conway 6-2 29 8 El Dorado 7-1 23 10 Pine Bluff 7-1 22 9

Others receiving votes: LR Parkview 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (9) 8-0 45 1 West Memphis 8-0 32 2 Pine Bluff 7-1 25 3 El Dorado 7-1 24 4 Searcy 6-2 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 4.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (9) 8-0 45 51 LR Christian 7-1 30 2 Nettleton 8-0 28 3 Wynne 7-1 17 5 LR McClellan 6-2 8 4

Others receiving votes: LR Parkview 2, Batesville 2, Greenbrier 1, Valley View 1, Watson Chapel 1.

Class 4A

Pulaski Robinson (6) 8-0 40 1 Pea Ridge (3) 8-0 37 2 Warren 7-1 21 3 Prairie Grove 7-1 18 4 Arkadelphia 7-1 17 T5

Others receiving votes: Booneville 1, Southside Batesville 1.

Class 3A

Junction City (8) 8-0 44 1 Charleston (1) 8-0 30 2 Mayflower 8-0 25 3 Clinton 8-0 15 4 Glen Rose 7-1 14 5

Others receiving votes: Prescott 6, Osceola 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (9) 8-0 45 1 Earle 7-1 31 3 Danville 7-1 22 4 Conway Christian 7-1 15 5 Rison 7-1 10 2

Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 7, Foreman 4, Mountain Pine 1.