31-year-old Arkansas man pleads guilty in 2016 killing of woman who was stabbed 26 times

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder in the 2016 killing of a 41-year-old woman, authorities said.

Jessie Elinder Brisco, 31, of West Memphis stabbed Carla Brown 26 times Sept. 4, 2016, in the same Crittenden County home where her 3-year-old daughter was staying, according to a news release from the office of Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas.

Crittenden County Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Brisco to 40 years in prison.

The plea came on the same day that a 21-year-old man accused in a separate Crittenden County death pleaded guilty.

“I want to thank Deputy Prosecutor Tom Young for his diligence," Ellington said in a statement, adding that Young's work "led to getting two violent murderers off of our streets without putting the County through the cost of a trial."