Arkansas woman fatally struck by vehicle after running into road, police say

A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman was fatally struck by a car Saturday night after she ran out into the road, authorities said.

Carolyn Wooden died after being hit around 9:30 p.m. by a Kia Soul on Johnson Street near Patrick Street in Jonesboro, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police say the Kia was traveling west when Wooden "ran into the roadway in front of" it and was hit, the report said. The driver was unhurt.

The report didn't say why Wooden may have run into the road. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 403 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.