Dead man discovered in Arkansas cemetery; police investigating case as homicide

Authorities say they have started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in an Arkansas cemetery Monday.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., an individual reported finding a deceased person while walking his dog through Hot Springs' Greenwood Cemetery at 701 Greenwood Ave., according to a news release from the city's Police Department.

Police identified the dead man as 31-year-old Corey Dion Richardson of Hot Springs.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, the release stated. Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.