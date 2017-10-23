Man found dead at Arkansas hotel bar; coroner says 53-year-old may have been unresponsive for hours

A 53-year-old man was found dead in an Arkansas hotel bar Saturday evening, according to a report from the Hot Springs Police Department.

About 7 p.m., officers reportedly responded to the bar at Hot Springs Hotel and Spa at 305 Malvern Ave. and found a man later identified as Kenneth Norling, 53, slumped over in a chair, leaning against the wall.

Patrons told officers they thought Norling was passed out, then went over to check his pulse and breathing and found no signs of life, the report stated.

Coroner Ryan Hamilton told police that Norling, a Hot Springs resident, may have been unresponsive for five or six hours, based on the condition of the body and the room temperature of the bar. Hamilton reportedly found no signs of foul play.

An employee told officers that a table of older males had been sitting next to Norling and left about 6:45 p.m., but no one had seen anything suspicious.