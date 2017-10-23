Boy, 16, robbed at knifepoint across from Little Rock Zoo, police say

A 16-year-old boy was robbed of his wallet at knifepoint Sunday evening near the Little Rock Zoo, authorities said.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. near the tennis courts at the northern end of the parking lot across from the zoo's main entrance, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told investigators that he was sitting in the area when the assailant first asked for a light. He then asked for money. When the boy said he didn't have any, the robber pulled out a knife and demanded his wallet, the report said.

The robber was said to be a black male who stood about 6 feet tall and had a thin mustache. After getting the teen's wallet, he reportedly fled in a white, four-door Nissan sedan.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.