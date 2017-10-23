Bret Bielema, coordinators on Auburn, Ole Miss

— Follow along as Bret Bielema, Dan Enos and Paul Rhoads look back at the Auburn loss and preview Ole Miss.

Bret Bielema

— Acknowledged long-time beat writer Nate Allen, who is out of commission for a while.

— Austin Allen threw the other day before the game. Getting closer.

— Chase Hayden and Frank Ragnow will miss the remainder of the year.

— Not being able to help the team hurts Ragnow. "I've never seen a player play as dominant as he's been the first seven games." Don't think he'd be back for the Senior Bowl. Telling Jen was hard because Ragnow is someone who means a lot to him.

— Ragnow got hurt in the second quarter.

— T.J. Hammonds will move back to running back. Was on the kickoff return because De'Vion Warren got a little overexcited on his kickoff return. Hammonds has been hurt.

— Zach Rogers will hop back in at center.

— Had a lot of guys on the offensive line banged up this year, which has hurt reps and cohesiveness. "To have as much transition as we've had due to injury and other details, it's been frustrating."

— Won't highlight as many plays with the center moving the rest of this year.

— Ole Miss' offense didn't change much when Shea Patterson went down. The new QB had a live arm. "They've got a system in place they stay with that involves the QB run game" and a pretty good pass game.

— Cole Kelley feels best with the hurry up. "If anything, go faster."

— Hammonds was "bright-eyed and bushy tailed." Called him this morning before a 9:40 class this morning asking to see him and Hammonds was at his office in 5 minutes "like Superman."

— Shane Clenin is "a guy that's been very impressive to us." Been working at center. They're pursuing some junior-college prospects at center. Dylan Hays worked there too.

— Connor Limpert has been pretty consistent. Even in practice, he's been solid. Hits it off his foot well.

— The punt return where Nate Dalton ran into Henre' Toliver was huge. The wind caught the ball and he misjudged it. On the flip side, the kickoff return was executed perfectly and Dalton was one of the key factors to spring him and then made an "unexcusable act" to block behind the play even though it got waved off."

— He took over the kickoff return team in fall camp. The last two games, they were one man away from a huge return. "We had a look the last two ballgames and knew we were a step away." Didn't call the return until they had the wind Saturday.

Dan Enos

— "I guess that wasn't very optimistic the way you put that" after being reminded Arkansas is down its top quarterback, running back, receiver and offensive lineman. That happens sometimes. Last year, they went the whole season without getting anyone hurt. "This year it's caught up to us a little bit."

— "This is a great opportunity for young guys to step up and really be accountable to their teammates and this program."

— Losing Ragnow hurts more than him being on the team. People respect him.

— Kelley can be a leader. "David Williams and Devwah need to assert themselves more." Austin Cantrell and C.J. O'Grady at TE. Hjalte Froholdt on the OL. "Some guys need to get out of their comfort zone a little bit."

— Hammonds has great vision and change of direction. "He can accelerate very quickly through the hole." Has a strength like Hayden to get zero to 60. "It'll be a good move for him and ultimately for us." Will get in the game and get carries Saturday.

— The more guys you keep in to block, in protection the less you have in the route structure in the zone. There's times you need to get guys out so you can stretch zones. There'll be a balance of doing both.

— Allen is much further ahead than he has been. "Hopefully he has a really good week this week and can get back in a position where he can help us if not this week, the following week."

— Difficult to be mixing and matching in the offensive line in this league, not creating continuity.

— "Their big thing is their production" on why its been difficult for Kurt Anderson to find a 5. "Players decide who play" based on their performance. Guys have been banged up throughout the week. "I think Kurt's been put in a very difficult situation and he's handled it very well."

— Rogers had a few miscues against Alabama, but battled hard and was tough. That should give him confidence.

— Ole Miss is very multiple, like a lot of teams, it gets into a three-down lineman out of four-down sets.

— Wife bought a plaque of Hunter Henry throwing the ball over his head, so he'll see it when he goes to get a beer.

— Went through a whole bunch of emotions against Ole Miss.

— Told the offense they did a good job executing their tempo packages Saturday. "I do think there's some things in that tempo that can help us." Can still go fast in a huddle and also go super fast.

— Thinks a few of the penalties were the result of the tempo. Have to continue to develop and get better.

— Receivers played good not great Saturday. Need to come down with some contested balls. "We've got to continue to get better. On the other hand, we had guys wide open a couple times and we had pressure and couldn't get it to them" and there was another where Kelley missed a read. Jordan Jones and Deon Stewart need to make more plays, make 50-50 catches. "We need Jonathan Nance to come back." Going to play good, physical secondaries in this league. Guys have to learn that style of play.

— Kelley's footwork needs to be cleaned up. Some great examples, good and bad. A lot of his negative plays had to do with his feet. Moving forward, two hands on the ball with your eyes downfield. "As soon as your eyes come down, you're not a passer anymore." Those three things got him in trouble a little bit.

— Kelley needs to channel his competitiveness and feistiness a little more. Amped up in first start in front of home fans. "I'd rather have it that way than the other way." Will learn for his experiences. Different for WRs to adjust to his velocity and the windows he can fit it in.

— Alabama and Auburn are two good defensive football teams and Kelley hasn't flinched. "Nothing but optimism and encouragement so far from the Cole Kelley."

— Throwing off his back foot is leading to some of those low throws. You're not going to have a perfect pocket every play, so there are times you have to throw off-balance, but there are times that you can make an on-balance throw. About 48 percent of dropbacks go as planned. The rest of the time, you're moving and sliding up. They try to rep that every day. When you do have a good pocket, you can't put yourself in an awkward position.

— Typically you get a perfect pocket 45-50 percent of the time. Does the study every five years or so. This one included last year and his final year at Central Michigan. Helps dictate how they practice. Practice stuff like throwing without being able to follow through so they know how to respond in different situations in games. Try to create scenarios in practice every day. With a young QB, these are scenarios we've got to keep doing. Have to get him better technically and fundamentally because he's smart and tough.

Paul Rhoads