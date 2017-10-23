Authorities: Deal to buy TV arranged through Facebook turns into armed robbery in North Little Rock

A 24-year-old Jacksonville man was robbed at gunpoint in North Little Rock after he went to a home where he had arranged to buy a TV he saw on Facebook, authorities said.

The victim said he went to an address in the 700 block of West 23rd St. on Friday evening to buy a 70-inch television he had seen listed on Facebook Marketplace, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

A woman claiming to be the seller's sister met the victim at the door, took the $300 he had agreed to pay for the TV and directed him inside, the report stated. Police said a man who appeared to be the same one who was selling the TV on Facebook pulled a gun on him in the residence and demanded his possessions.

The assailant reportedly ran from the home after getting the man's wallet. Police searched the area, but they hadn't made an arrest at the time of the report.

The robber was said to be a black man in his 20s who stood about 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black pants.