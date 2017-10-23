Driver dies after being ejected when SUV overturns off Arkansas highway

A 32-year-old Missouri man died Saturday night when his sport utility vehicle ran off an Arkansas highway and overturned, police said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. as 32-year-old Sean C. Rothenberger of Bakersfield, Mo. drove a Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Arkansas 101 in Baxter County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Trailblazer ran off the east side of the highway and overturned, ejecting Rothenberger, the report said. He suffered fatal injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the vehicle the leave the road. Conditions at the time were listed as clear and dry.

At least 403 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.