EPA cancels 3 scientists' lectures

WASHINGTON -- The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the speaking appearance of three agency scientists who were scheduled to discuss climate change at a conference today in Rhode Island, according to the agency and several people involved.

John Konkus, an EPA spokesman, confirmed that agency scientists would not speak at the State of the Narragansett Bay and Watershed program in Providence, R.I. He provided no further explanation.

Scientists involved in the program said that much of the discussion at the event centers on climate change.

Many said they were surprised by the EPA's last-minute cancellation, particularly since the agency helps to fund the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program, which is hosting the conference.

[CLIMATE CHANGE: Charts, map on global warming]

The scientists who have been barred from speaking contributed substantial material to a 400-page report to be issued today.

The move highlights widespread concern that the EPA will silence government scientists from speaking publicly or conducting work on climate change.

Scott Pruitt, the agency administrator, has said that he does not believe human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are primarily responsible for the warming of the planet.

"It's definitely a blatant example of the scientific censorship we all suspected was going to start being enforced at EPA," said John King, a professor of oceanography at the University of Rhode Island who is chairman of the science advisory committee of the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program.

"They don't believe in climate change, so I think what they're trying to do is stifle discussions of the impacts of climate change."

Today's conference is designed to draw attention to the health of Narragansett Bay, the largest estuary in New England and a key to the region's tourism and fishing industries.

Rhode Island's entire congressional delegation, all Democrats, will attend a morning news conference.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, an outspoken critic of Pruitt, will be among the speakers.

Scientists there will unveil the report on the state of the bay, which EPA scientists helped research and write.

Among the findings will be that climate change is affecting air and water temperatures, precipitation, sea level and fish in and around the estuary.

Autumn Oczkowski, a research ecologist at the EPA's National Health and Environmental Effects Research Laboratory Atlantic Ecology Division in Rhode Island, was scheduled to give the keynote address.

Colleagues familiar with her speech said she intended to address climate change and other factors affecting the health of the estuary.

Rose Martin, a postdoctoral fellow at the same EPA laboratory, and Emily Shumchenia, an EPA consultant, were scheduled to speak on an afternoon panel on the biological implications of climate change.

"The report is about trends. It's kind of hard not to talk about climate change when you're talking about the future of the Narragansett Bay," King said.

The agenda and speaker lineup was emailed to attendees on Oct. 4.

Tom Borden, program director of the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program, said he received a call Friday from Wayne Munns, director of the Atlantic ecology division of the EPA's Environmental Effects Research Laboratory, telling him the three scientists would not be allowed to speak.

"I was not really provided with a clear explanation," Borden said.

"He advised me that it was the decision of the EPA Office of Public Affairs."

Konkus served on President Donald Trump's campaign in Florida before he was appointed deputy associate administrator in the EPA's Office of Public Affairs.

Since August, all EPA grant solicitations have gone through Konkus' office for review, according to a directive first obtained by Environment and Energy News.

At the time, agency officials said they were ensuring that agency funding is in line with Pruitt's priorities.

The Narragansett Bay Estuary Program is funded through the EPA's approximately $26 million National Estuary Program.

It funds 28 state-based estuary programs and delivers about $600,000 annually to the Narragansett Bay program.

Pruitt's proposed budget for 2018 would eliminate the national program.

In an interview with Time magazine last week, Pruitt said he intended to assemble a team of independent experts to challenge climate science, saying it has not yet been subject to "a robust, meaningful debate."

A Section on 10/23/2017