Monday, October 23, 2017, 12:48 p.m.

Gunman emerges from woods, robs Little Rock fast-food restaurant, cops say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 11:43 a.m.

A man who wielded a gun with a sock on it held up a Sonic restaurant in Little Rock on Sunday, escaping with bank deposits from the safe, police said.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the chain's location at 10500 Stagecoach Road, which is near Otter Creek Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The manager told investigators that the robber pressed a gun to her neck and then followed her as she crawled through the business to the safe, the report said. The safe was open, and the man took several bank deposits, police wrote.

Witnesses said they saw the man come out of nearby woods and then flee back into them afterward.

The report didn't list a race or age of the robber, but it said he stood about 5 foot 11, weighed around 130 pounds and wore all black except for red socks. He also reportedly had a blue bandanna covering his face and white gloves on.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ozena says... October 23, 2017 at 12:02 p.m.

Sounds like a snappy dresser.

