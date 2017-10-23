Head baseball coach at Little Rock high school arrested on DWI charge, police say

The head baseball coach at a Little Rock high school was stopped and arrested early Sunday on a DWI charge after leaving a bar, police say.

Around 12:15 a.m., an officer with the North Little Rock Police Department noticed a white Ford F-150 with no taillights on in the 600 block of North Little Rock's Main Street, according to a report.

The officer activated a siren, and the pickup's driver, 27-year-old J Michael Keith of Maumelle, ultimately stopped in the 1300 block of Main Street, police said.

Keith, who had a previous DWI conviction in 2014, told authorities that he drank two beers while playing darts at Reno’s Argenta Cafe.

The report noted that Keith had "bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of intoxicants on his breath and person, and slurred speech.”

Police wrote that a breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content level of .11. Keith was then taken into custody.

“I thought you said you were taking an Uber?” Keith’s wife reportedly asked by phone during a call from inside a patrol vehicle.

“I drank way too much. I’m sorry,” Keith replied, according to the report.

According to online records, Keith is the head baseball coach at Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High School in Little Rock. A spokeswoman for the Little Rock School District said she was not aware of the arrest but would follow up after further investigation.

Keith's name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning.