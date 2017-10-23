Robber snatches cigarettes, threatens woman at Little Rock Wal-Mart, employee tells police

A robber stole cigarettes and threatened an employee at a Little Rock Wal-Mart early Thursday, according to a police report.

A 25-year-old female employee at the store at 2700 S. Shackleford Road told officers that a man took an unspecified number of cigarettes about 4:30 a.m., the report said.

When she approached him, she told police, he patted his hip "as if he had a gun" and told her "do not be walking up on me!"

The employee and store manager told officers that the robber fled in a white sedan with Texas tags believed to be fake, the report said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.