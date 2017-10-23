Subscribe Register Login
Monday, October 23, 2017, 12:48 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Megyn Kelly says she complained to Fox bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.

file-in-this-dec-7-2016-file-photo-megyn-kelly-poses-at-the-hollywood-reporters-25th-annual-women-in-entertainment-breakfast-in-los-angeles-kelly-defended-her-decision-to-feature-infowars-host-alex-jones-on-her-nbc-newsmagazine-despite-taking-heat-monday-from-families-of-sandy-hook-shooting-victims-and-others-saying-its-her-job-to-shine-a-light-on-newsmakers-critics-argue-that-nbcs-platform-legitimizes-the-views-of-a-man-who-among-other-conspiracy-theories-has-suggested-that-the-killing-of-26-people-at-the-sandy-hook-elementary-school-in-newtown-connecticut-in-2012-was-a-hoax-photo-by-chris-pizzelloinvisionap-file

PHOTO BY INVISION

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo Megyn Kelly poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Kelly defended her decision to feature "InfoWars" host Alex Jones on her NBC newsmagazine despite taking heat Monday from families of Sandy Hook shooting victims and others, saying it's her job to "shine a light" on newsmakers. Critics argue that NBC's platform legitimizes the views of a man who, among other conspiracy theories, has suggested that the killing of 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 was a hoax. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)


NEW YORK — Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop.

Kelly, now on NBC, spoke Monday after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before O'Reilly's contract was renewed in February. O'Reilly was fired in April.

When Kelly's memoir was released last November, O'Reilly publicly questioned the loyalty of those who criticized Fox.

She said on NBC that "the abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact — it has to stop."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Megyn Kelly says she complained to Fox bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online