Police: Man, 66, arrested on rape charge after found with 10-year-old girl in van at North Little Rock lot

A 66-year-old man faces a rape charge after an officer discovered a small girl performing a sexual act on him inside a vehicle at a North Little Rock parking lot, authorities said.

Sam Holder of North Little Rock was arrested around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of River Road, which is in the vicinity of Riverview Park, according to a report.

An officer patrolling the area noticed a lone vehicle, a dark-colored van, in a parking lot. Its windows were “slightly fogged,” authorities noted.

After a flashlight was shined into the van, a small girl was seen inside engaging in a sexual act on Holder, police said. That prompted Holder to “hurry and pull his pants above his waist," the report states.

The girl described Holder as a “family friend” who was “similar to a grandpa.”

Holder remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning without bail, according to an online inmate roster.