Police: Officers respond to alarm at eatery in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, end up arresting 'half naked' woman at Kroger

A 26-year-old woman is accused of breaking the window of a restaurant in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood and attempting to steal merchandise from a grocery store while intoxicated, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Ciao Baci at 605 Beechwood St. about 6 a.m. Saturday, and found that the back window had been broken, according to a police report.

While they were there, an employee from the nearby Kroger reportedly came over and told police there was a "half naked" woman in the grocery store trying to steal merchandise.

Police found Philadelphia Katherine Shields with an bandage in her hand and black potting soil on her right cheek and left foot, the report states. An officer wrote that Shields was holding a flashlight and wearing a pair of blue men's underwear, one flip-flop and a long gray sweater that was open and exposed her chest. She reportedly told officers she was waiting for a friend who would pick her up and pay for the bandage.

Shields appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, with "slurred speech" and a "sleepy appearance," police wrote. When asked why she had black dirt on her face, she told authorities it was a fetish she shared with her boyfriend and that they "throw dirt on each other and film it," according to the report.

Another employee reportedly told officers that Shields had popped up from behind a dumpster and startled workers who were unloading a truck behind the store. She had gone inside, grabbed receipts from the front of the store and put them to her chest, the worker told police.

The report states that when an employee told her to stop, she walked to the first-aid aisle and grabbed an bandage. She reportedly opened the package and tried to put it on her left foot, which was swollen.

Police said surveillance footage from Ciao Baci shows Shields shining a flashlight inside the back window, then grabbing a flower pot from behind the business and using it to break the glass.

As of Monday morning, Shields was being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail on charges that include commercial burglary, property theft, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, records show.