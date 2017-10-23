Police: Shoplifter leaves stolen alcohol in Arkansas liquor store's parking lot, says no crime was committed

A shoplifter who abandoned stolen bottles of alcohol in a liquor store parking lot when the manager followed and yelled at him told investigators he didn't think he had committed a crime because he hadn't gotten away with anything, authorities said.

Everdean Neely, 57, of North Little Rock was arrested Saturday night on a charge of theft of property, Jacksonville Police Department report

A manager at Hog Wild Wine and Spirits in Jacksonville told officers that a man pushed out a shopping cart filled with four cases of beer, two bottles of wine and a bottle of whiskey without paying for any of the merchandise.

The manager followed the man outside, where he was attempting to load the alcohol into a car, the report states. She reportedly yelled at him, and he dropped the items back into the cart and drove off.

An officer a short time later stopped a car with the same license plate as it pulled into a residence on King Street, according to the report.

Neely was in the vehicle. He told the officer he had been "unable to load anything into his car before the female began yelling at him," the report said.

"Neely stated he was possibly guilty of attempting to shoplift, but he did not get away with anything, so he felt he had not committed any crime," police wrote.

Neely remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday.