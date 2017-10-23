Arkansas town hopes to replace monuments stolen days after first black mayor elected

Brenda Davis became the first black mayor of Stamps on Sept. 19. Days later, two tributes to the town's black American history were stolen.

"I have no idea why someone would do something like that. The tributes have existed for at least a year," she said.

The weatherized frame protecting a 2-foot square photo of Maya Angelou and a copper bust of black Confederate soldiers were taken the weekend of Sept. 23-24 from their spots near the lake in Maya Angelou Memorial Park. The poet, author and civil-rights activist known worldwide lived in Stamps as a child.

The Arkansas Historic Commission agreed to restore the statue, which should be completed in January, Davis said. It was attached to a pole and appeared to have had a chain on it, but "someone broke it off the pole and took it away," Davis said. Its estimated value is $2,000.

"I don't understand. I don't know if it's a message because I'm the first African-American woman as mayor. It makes you wonder, but I wouldn't speculate," Davis said.

Davis, who served on the City Council for 17 years, is serving the unexpired term of Mayor David Ray Bright, who resigned. The term ends Dec. 31, 2018.

She wants to improve Stamps.

"This is something I've always wanted to try my hand at. I felt I could bring changes to the town and hopefully serve long enough to do that," Davis said. The town's population has fallen from 2,000 residents in 2000 to about 1,600 in 2010.

"I want to bring people together for a good purpose. One thing we need is a grocery store. We have to drive about 16 miles to Magnolia to shop for groceries or go to Lewisville about 5 miles away. We have a lot of senior citizens, and that's difficult for them," Davis said.

