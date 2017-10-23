Home / Latest News /
Style: Ink-credible Sherwood tattoo duo takes on TV competition
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
As the judges huddle, the studio audience chants: “Black Cobra! Black Cobra! Black Cobra!”
It’s the Sept. 26 live finale of the ninth season of Ink Master, the Spike television reality show/competition centered on all things tattoo, Sean Clancy writes. Matt O’Baugh and Katie McGowan of Black Cobra Tattoo Studio in Sherwood stand on a New Jersey soundstage in front of the boisterous crowd, the three judges, ousted contestants, a bunch of cameras and millions of television viewers to learn their fate.
Catch up with O’Baugh and McGowan in Tuesday’s Style section.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Ink-credible Sherwood tattoo duo takes on TV competition
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.