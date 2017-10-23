Home / Latest News /
Teen dies at hospital after shooting near Arkansas apartments, police say
This article was published today at 6:48 a.m.
An 18-year-old man died at the hospital Sunday night after a shooting in front of an apartment complex in Pine Bluff, authorities said.
Chauncy Long died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center shortly after being brought there before 10 p.m., the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a news release.
A second person was also injured in the shooting. That victim, who police said did not have life-threatening injuries, told investigators the shooting happened near a complex in the 5800 block of West Short Third Street.
No suspect or motive information was released, and no arrests have been made.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teen dies at hospital after shooting near Arkansas apartments, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.