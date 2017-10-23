Egyptian leader pledges to fight terror

CAIRO — In his first remarks after a deadly attack on the country’s police force, Egypt’s president vowed on Sunday to press ahead with the country’s war against terrorism, secure its borders and hunt down militants.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi El-Sissi’s remarks came nearly 48 hours after authorities officially announced that at least 16 policemen were killed in an ambush by militants southwest of Cairo. Security officials told The Associated Press and other media outlets that the death toll reached 54, making it one of the worst attacks against Egypt’s police in years. However, it wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the conflicting reports.

Chairing a meeting attended by the country’s top security officials, el-Sissi said: “Egypt will continue its confrontation against terrorism and those financing and standing behind it, with strength, decisiveness and efficiency, until it’s curbed.”

The ambush began when security forces acting on intelligence moved against a purported militant hideout some 85 miles outside Cairo. Backed by armored personnel carriers and led by senior counterterrorism officers, the police contingent drew fire and rocket-propelled grenades, according to the security officials.

Violence flares ahead of Kenya election

NAIROBI, Kenya — President Uhuru Kenyatta urged Kenyans to remain peaceful ahead of Thursday’s fresh presidential election, while a witness said police shot and wounded at least one person amid a rise in ethnic tensions in the capital, Nairobi.

A resident of the low-income Lucky Summer neighborhood said tensions grew after members of Kenyatta’s ethnic Kikuyu community performed a ceremony involving the slaughter of sheep. Some residents interpreted it as a war ceremony. Others said it was a ceremony to recruit members of the Mungiki, a proscribed quasi-religious gang known for beheadings that has been used in past elections to attack supporters of the opposition, Sheila Kariuki said.

Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga went to the site of the ceremony and police shot at them when an argument started, Kariuki said. Running battles between stone-throwing residents ensued until local legislator Tom Kajwang arrived and calmed the Odinga supporters, Kariuki said.

Kajwang condemned the police for allowing the meeting to occur.

“This is intimidation that we won’t allow. This is aimed at provoking us and we will protect ourselves,” he said.

Philippine troops said to find 40 bodies

MANILA, Philippines — Two security officials said Philippine troops have found about 40 bodies of suspected gunmen after capturing the building where pro-Islamic State group militants made their final stand in southern Marawi city.

The officials said early today that the seizure of the building and the defeat of the militants would allow the military to declare the end of the Marawi siege, which hundreds of black-flag-waving gunmen launched exactly five months ago.

The two officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make public the developments in Marawi, where government forces have begun a gradual withdrawal as the fighting considerably eased in recent days.

It’s not immediately clear how the suspected gunmen died, though army Col. Romeo Brawner had said they were leaderless and running low on ammunition in the final hours of the siege. Philippine troops had rescued hundreds of the gunmen’s hostages, and the last 20 hostages were freed overnight Sunday.

11 people killed in clashes in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Eleven people have been killed in clashes in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region as the country continues to experience anti-government protests that at times lead to ethnic violence, said regional officials said Sunday.

The Oromia and Amhara regional states spokesmen issued statements after a week of unrest in Oromia that reportedly caused major business disruptions and the burning of several vehicles and properties in various locations.

In recent weeks, continuing conflict between ethnic Oromos and Somalis has led to the killing of several dozen people and the displacement of tens of thousands of Oromo people.

